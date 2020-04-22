Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Green Plains worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 48,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Green Plains Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $175.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.