Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.47% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOG shares. Stephens lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. Analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

