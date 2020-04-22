Bank of America Increases Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target to $22.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APA. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apache will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apache by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 44.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 16.8% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,392,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 200,186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 77.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 44,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 19.9% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 128,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

