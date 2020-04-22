Bank of America Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $90.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $81.64 on Monday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

