Bank of America Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $70.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.