Bank of America Lowers ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $6.50

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE:ADT opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. ADT has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

