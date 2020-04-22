Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $93.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $46.89 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

