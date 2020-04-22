Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,220 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 432,703 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,113,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 13.94.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 172,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,670 shares in the company, valued at $263,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $687,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 505,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,403 in the last ninety days. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

