Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $86,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,293 in the last 90 days.

Phreesia stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.