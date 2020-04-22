Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Mastercraft Boat worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

MCFT opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Mastercraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.