Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,154 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of IMPINJ worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in IMPINJ by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IMPINJ by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IMPINJ by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IMPINJ by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of PI stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. IMPINJ Inc has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.54.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson acquired 48,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,570.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and have sold 23,294 shares valued at $594,958. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

