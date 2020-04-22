Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,038 Shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

In related news, Director Gary L. Cowger acquired 42,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,126.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

TWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.26. Titan International Inc has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.25.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan International Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.63%.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.