Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.51

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$4.51 ($3.20) and last traded at A$4.69 ($3.33), with a volume of 4174670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$4.76 ($3.38).

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$7.43.

About Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

