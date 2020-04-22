Barclays Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $100.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

ABT stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

