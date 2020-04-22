Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 167,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCI stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

