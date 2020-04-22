Bay Rivers Group Has $338,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $130.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

