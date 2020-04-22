Belden (BDC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Belden has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

