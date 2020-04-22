Benchmark Lowers BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Price Target to $8.00

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ BFRA opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

