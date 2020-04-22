Bender Robert & Associates Acquires 278 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

