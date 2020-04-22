Bender Robert & Associates Sells 1,765 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

