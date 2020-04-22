Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

