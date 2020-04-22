Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

