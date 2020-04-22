Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

