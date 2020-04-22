Benin Management CORP Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 124,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

