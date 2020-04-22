Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of FB stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

