Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

NYSE:UNH opened at $274.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.64 and a 200-day moving average of $269.23. The company has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.