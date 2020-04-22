Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.13. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

