Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,114 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

