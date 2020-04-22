Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

