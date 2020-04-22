Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 554 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

