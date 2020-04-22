Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Takes $799,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

