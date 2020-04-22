Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $108.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bernstein Bank cut Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.09.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,491.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,338,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

