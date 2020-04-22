BidaskClub Upgrades Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) to “Sell”

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

