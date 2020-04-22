Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Shares of Bisichi Mining PLC (LON:BISI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.99), with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.81. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.

About Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI)

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.