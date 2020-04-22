Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) & CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Head to Head Survey

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Black Hills alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Black Hills and CEMIG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 3 3 0 2.50 CEMIG 0 0 1 0 3.00

Black Hills currently has a consensus price target of $77.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Black Hills’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than CEMIG.

Dividends

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Black Hills pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CEMIG pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 11.49% 8.84% 2.96% CEMIG 15.28% 24.98% 7.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and CEMIG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.73 billion 2.30 $199.31 million $3.53 17.99 CEMIG $5.91 billion 0.45 $476.61 million $0.25 7.28

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills. CEMIG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Hills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Black Hills has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Hills beats CEMIG on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,858 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,054,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,700 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,158 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.