Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after buying an additional 1,252,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after buying an additional 125,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

