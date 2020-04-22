BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

