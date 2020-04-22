BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,736 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

