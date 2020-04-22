BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 819 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

