BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Masco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

