B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BME. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 406.08 ($5.34).

BME opened at GBX 318.50 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

