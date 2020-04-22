BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.

BMCH has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

BMCH stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.33. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $183,364.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BMC Stock by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 3.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after buying an additional 46,605 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the first quarter worth about $1,658,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,196,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

