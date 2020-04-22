Boeing (BA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.30.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

