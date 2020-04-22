Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $136.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of -113.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.30. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

