Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $180.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $375.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.11.

Shares of BA opened at $136.33 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average is $298.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

