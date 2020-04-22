Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

BAH has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of BAH opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

