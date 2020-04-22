Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $32.70 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 870.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 281,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 252,063 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 254,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $121.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

