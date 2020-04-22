Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

NYSE:EW opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.10. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

