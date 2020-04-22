Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $254,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

