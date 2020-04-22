Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 849.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 849.55 ($11.18).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVIC. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,065 ($14.01) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 726 ($9.55) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 712.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 883.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

